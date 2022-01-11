FOCO releases new NFL x Nickelodeon bobbleheads just in time for Playoffs

Last year Nickelodeon surprised many by broadcasting an NFL Wild Card game in the playoffs and it just so happened to be between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, leading quarterback Mitch Trubisky to take home the first ever NVP award. This year the network will feature the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, creating a new tradition for the NFL.

To get ready for the playoffs, our friends at FOCO are dropping a limited collaboration between Nickelodeon and the NFL featuring some awesome bobbleheads of players getting slimmed and Spongebob in certain team’s helmets and jerseys. Take a look below:

