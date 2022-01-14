New report suggests former Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy flat out gave up on Mitch Trubisky

With the Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy era officially over for the Chicago Bears, new details are emerging as to how bad the previous four years were for the franchise. And it’s coming in the middle of another coaching and general manager search here in January.

As Chicago continues to interview candidates, The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain teamed up for an inside look as to what has gone wrong with the franchise over the past decade or so. Most of it stems from poor decision making by the leaders in charge with the McCaskey family being the center of of it all. But there’s also some interesting notes about the Nagy era, specifically with Mitch Trubisky.

While the piece does give some criticism for Trubisky’s poor play, one detail mentioned shows that Nagy flat out gave up on the quarterback to the point where he no-showed him in a offseason meeting.

After the 2019 season concluded, Trubisky prepared to meet with Nagy. They needed to have a conversation. How were they going to make this work? The quarterback prepared notes for the meeting. Nagy, though, didn’t make it — “He no-showed him,” a source said. Trubisky left his notes behind.

Yikes.

Look, Mitch had his struggles here in Chicago finding open receivers and going through his progressions, but it was clear he needed some help from his head coach to understand the offense and get on the same page. No-showing him in a meeting like that is ridiculous and doesn’t help Nagy’s cause. It’s clear that Nagy had his mind made up about the quarterback long ago.

And now neither are with the franchise.

For more on the Monsters of the Midway, please check out our Chicago Bears forum.