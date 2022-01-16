Chicago Bears head coach candidate Brian Daboll stands out in Bills Wild Card win

What the Buffalo Bills did to the New England Patriots in Saturday’s Wild Card win in Orchard Park was impressive. But not only that, but it was perfection as well. Buffalo had a perfect game on offense on Saturday night, scoring a touchdown on every drive except the final one which consisted of kneel downs. They didn’t punt, commit a turnover, turn it over on downs or kick a field goal on any offensive drive.

And while the players got it done on the field in the 47-17 thrashing, offensive coordinator and play caller Brian Daboll should be celebrated as well.

The performance came just hours before the Chicago Bears are set to interview Daboll for their head coaching vacancy over Zoom on Sunday. Chicago has completed a few rounds of interviews including with Jim Caldwell, Brian Flores and Doug Pederson, but no one right now enters an interview hotter than Daboll because of that performance.

The Buffalo Bills just had the NFL’s first ever perfect offensive game. No punts. No picks. No fumbles lost. No field goals. All touchdowns on every single drive until the kneel downs. And they did it against a top five defense. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 16, 2022

While Daboll had his struggles early in his career as a coordinator with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, these past few years with Buffalo have shown improvement. The way he’s helped develop Josh Allen would be VERY intriguing for the Bears especially with Justin Fields going into year two for the franchise.

He’s shown the ability to be a good playcaller which is something that Matt Nagy couldn’t do here in Chicago. He’s also shown the ability to adapt to the strengths of the offense including using the tight end position.

Without interviews being complete, it’s tough to tell exactly who are the favorites right now. However, I can’t imagine Daboll isn’t high atop the Bears wish list especially after this performance and a good interview should solidify that on Sunday.

Chicago will have some competition as the New York Giants appear to be interested as well, and Miami has Tua Tagovailoa, someone that Daboll coached in his stint with Alabama.

