Chicago Nightlife: Your Guide to a Fun Night Out

Chicago is the most populated city in the state of Illinois and is known around the world for its glitz and glamour. Therefore, whatever kind of nightlife you are looking for, Chicago will be able to offer it to you – and then some! While the skyline of Chicago sparkles at night, it is home to a range of different activities, from world-class bars to live music venues, and provides you with the ultimate fun night out.

Whether you are visiting Chicago fleetingly or are planning an extended trip there, it is important that you know some of the best places to visit. This will help you to make the most of your time in the Windy city while also giving you the ultimate Chicago experience. So, here is your guide to a fun night out in Chicago.

Bars and Restaurants

If there is one thing that Chicago has in abundance, it is venues where you can eat and drink. You will find some of the best bars and restaurants in the world in Chicago and no matter what you enjoy, you will find the best place for you.

One of the most popular bars in the city is The Aviary, which is located in Fulton Market and is one of the swankiest cocktail bars in the city. From intricate drinks to delicious small bites to eat, you won’t be disappointed with anything that The Aviary has to offer. Located just below The Aviary you will also find The Office, which is an intimate and traditional speakeasy bar that serves fancy cocktails and vintage spirits.

Broadway Shows

Chicago is also well-known for its rich and historic theatre scene, and of course, it even has its own Broadway show named after it. Chicago’s theatre scene has even been compared to that of New York’s, so it is definitely worth a trip when visiting the city. You can pretty much attend any Broadway show you can think of in Chicago, from Frozen to Moulin Rouge – the list is endless!

Our top tip if you are planning a trip to a Broadway show is to make sure that you aren’t late. Otherwise, you may have to wait until the intermission before you can be seated. We also recommend that you dress up for the occasion as, while there is no dress code, most people wear dresses and casual jackets when attending the bigger theatres in the city.

Chicago’s Casinos

If you love to visit a casino while you are away, then you will not be disappointed with what Chicago has to offer. The Rivers Casino Des Plaines is one of the most popular casinos in the area and is located in one of its suburbs, Des Plaines. It is a short drive away from the O’Hare International Airport, making it a great way to kill some time while waiting for a flight.

The great thing about the casino scene in Chicago is that it has a huge online presence, which means that you can pretty much enjoy your favourite game no matter where in the city you are. However, we understand that it can be difficult to find the right online casino for you, especially when you are away and don’t want to spend too much of your time researching.

The Underground, Chicago

Of course, if you want to experience the ultimate night out in Chicago, you are going to need to know some of the favourite hotspots amongst the locals as well as tourists. Therefore, we recommend that you head to the Underground. This is one of the most popular bars in Chicago and is the go-to place for any celebrities that find themselves in the city. It is a particularly popular spot for after-parties so is often full to the brim with VIPs from all over the world.

The bouncers run a pretty tight ship so you will need to be on your best behaviour to get in, while also looking the part, so be sure to dress up for the occasion. For the dress code, we recommend that women go for cocktail attire and men stick to jackets and shirts. Keep in mind that streetwear will not be accepted, so leave your ripped jeans and tennis shoes at home for the night.

The unmarked basement entrance further creates the excitement of entering an exclusive underground part of Chicago. Once inside, you have access to all the cocktails you can think of, and it is often home to top live DJs that are famous across the US.

Second City

If you are looking for a laugh or two while in Chicago, then you have got to head down to Second City which is a comic institution that has seen the rise of some of the industry’s finest, from Steve Carrell to Bill Murray, and Tina Fey. It is fair to say that most of the performers you see at Second City will one day grace the big screen. We recommend that you try the local beer, Revolution, when visiting, or a Dark Comedy cocktail which is made from dark rum. We also suggest that you buy your tickets to the venue well in advance as many people who buy shortly before the show starts will find themselves in the worst seats!

Music Venues

Music is a huge part of Chicago’s history and therefore the trip wouldn’t be complete without visiting some of the city’s live music venues. Whether you prefer jazz, folk music, or Cuban salsa, they have it all in Chicago. If you are feeling brave, you could take a trip to Brando’s Speakeasy, which hosts karaoke (and has a happy hour!).

Chicago is one of the most vibrant and unique cities in the world and so whatever kind of trip you are on, or what you plan to do while you are away, you can guarantee a fun night out thanks to Chicago’s nightlife.