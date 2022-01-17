Up And Coming Special Teams Players To Look Out For During Drafting Season

With the 2021 – 2022 super bowl winners settled into their status of glory, it’s time for us to look towards the college players.

This drafting season will be packed with late transitions due to the Covid pandemic. Last year many budding players decided to stay on their college team instead of moving to the NFL, knowing that the 2021 games would be challenging.

But now everyone is ready to be more daring, which means we can expect an outburst of new talented players.

What Are Special Teams Players?

Special teams are players who will be on the field during kick plays. These often include long snappers, punters, and of course, the kickers themselves.

A great special team will be able to clear the way for the punter and will prevent their team from being blocked.

Both offensive and defense special team players lay the groundwork for those all-important scores.

Knowing which team has the best special team players can greatly increase your betting odds for the Super Bowl.

2022 NFL Draft Top Picks

Kyle Hamilton

Everyone has their own opinions about who the number one pick should be this season, but the top 5 is always the same. Our number one is Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton would make an outstanding special teams player due to his outstanding strength and agility,

The NFL is evolving, and passing attacks are becoming ever more important. Just look at the Buccaneers and Chiefs! Hamilton is an expert in this element, which is why every team should be aiming to scoop this player up.

Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been slowly rising up the ranks and doing so with style. Throughout the 2021 games, this outstanding player had become more and more vital to his team’s defensive strategy. Blocks and tackles are his forte, and he achieves these aims with undoubtable success.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux is a player that many teams are watching out for. He is even some article’s number one pick. Although this star is undoubtedly a powerhouse that any team would be happy to draft him, he doesn’t have the same special team player strength that we are looking for.

Still, if you’re looking for explosive speed and a versatile defender, then Thibodeaux is your guy!

Derek Stingley Jr.

Thibodeaux is a fast player for sure, he is even a fast defender, but Stingley Jr can run alongside the best receivers. He even has the strength to knock players to the ground if they stay on his path.

Putting Stngley Jr on a special team will mean no one can get in the way of the punters, as he will be clearing the field!

Evan Neal

Neal is known as the left tackle monster. He is 6 foot 7 and weighs 360 pounds which is enough to dominate most of his opponents. In this new age of rush attacks, Neal is a prophecy, crushing his targets just as powerfully as an NFL veteran.

Evan Neal has the versatility to be a blindside or an RT, which means he can be placed almost anywhere on a special team layout.

George Karlaftis

Karlaftis is another fantastic rusher. Measuring at 6 foot 4 and 265 pounds, he is the perfect defensive end that any special team should be searching for. Not only is he powerful in his tackles, but he is also nimble in his movements. This versatility means that there is so much more in store for this player.

DeMarvin Leal

This season’s draft lineup for special team players consists mostly of defensive players, but that’s because this collection is jam-packed with defensive talent!

Leal is no exception to this rule, as he is a disruptive force to any defensive line. Many top coaches have even suggested that Leal’s strength could rival an NFL defensive line without much adjustment.

Kenyon Green

Kenyon Green has proven himself as a powerful center and guard. We don’t care that much about his center skills (although they are noteworthy); it’s his guard position that we care about. Protecting the kicker is precisely what we need in our special team selection, and Green would be the perfect candidate.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson is a smooth runner with phenomenal speed and outstanding agility. He can start, stop at any moment. When you watch this man play, it’s almost as if he’s controlling the winds!

Jameson Williams

Williams wasn’t on anyone’s mind at the beginning of last season, but now he seems to be coming out of the shadows. Williams has proven himself to be a strong and steady runner with an unpredicted speed. In a special team, this speed could be the difference between a touchdown and a block.

His dancer-like movement and untouchable speed have shined through this last season which is why we couldn’t ignore this rising star!

Summary

The best players to come from the draft picks this year are primarily defensive players. This is great news for special teams because there is no way to create high scorers if no one can defend.

With passing attacks becoming more popular and more detrimental, every team’s defense as a whole needs to grow.