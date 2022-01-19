Report: Some think Jim Harbaugh would leave Michigan for this NFL team…

The Jim Harbaugh buzz has been relatively quiet for the past few weeks and while the Chicago Bears coaching search is still ongoing, it doesn’t look like we can rule out the Michigan man just yet. However, the Bears do have another NFL team to battle for his services if he does bolt for the NFL.

On Wednesday, a new report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic stated that sources inside the Michigan program believe Harbaugh would go back to the NFL if this team offered him a job. The team? The Las Vegas Raiders.

Multiple sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic this week that they think if Harbaugh is offered the Raiders head coaching job, he’d take it. They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read. Their hunches could be wrong — but they also know he’s never coached anywhere longer than four years prior to his seven years and running in Ann Arbor. They’ve each believed that he, at some point, would want to coach in the NFL again.

The Raiders and Bears have been the two teams consistently connected to Harbaugh in reports this offseason, so it does make sense. However, these have only been “reports” and “rumors”, with nothing being concrete.

Harbaugh has been radio silent as well, but that was expected.

As it stands now, the Bears SHOULD still be involved with Harbaugh but if they really want to land him in this process, they may have to up the ante with Sin City.

