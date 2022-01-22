What is the Favorite Sport for Americans?

When it comes to one of the most popular pastimes in America, it is watching sports. With many professional and college teams competing and a wide variety of games and events televised, Americans spend much time supporting their local teams. There are always exciting events happening, whether it is the Superbowl or college championship games. Throughout the year, Americans tune into sports games on TV and enjoy the thrills of last-minute wins.

What is the favorite sport in America? The majority will say American football. From youth leagues all the way to the NFL, football is enjoyed all over America and many even place bets on games for their chance to win payouts!

Football Takes the Cake

American football is one of the most popular sports played and it is one that draws millions of spectators. For many years, this exciting game has been a top choice for fans and it is a preferred option when it comes to online betting. With 37% of all Americans saying football is their favorite sport, it remains in top position as being the favorite game to watch. Hardcore NFL fans never miss a game and look forward to play-off action, Superbowl excitement, as well as all-star events.

Not only do football enthusiasts watch games televised, but this sport attracts the most fans in pro stadiums. In addition to following the NFL, football fans enjoy supporting local college teams as well as high school teams.

Other Popular Sports

American football may be deemed America’s favorite sport, but there are others that attract much attention. Following football, the next favorite sport is baseball, especially MLB games and championships. For more than 150 years, baseball has been a part of American culture, and in 2020, 8.3 million viewers watched the all-star game.

Basketball is seated firmly in the number three position of favorite sports and an average of 1.34 million people viewed an NBA game in the 2020-2021 season. The NBA finals are one of the main attractions for fans in addition to March Madness, a huge college tournament. Two other sports worth mentioning are ice hockey and soccer. These two sports are action-packed and provide excitement for fans as well as sports bettors.

Conclusion

Americans love to watch and attend sporting events throughout the year and many will take in multiple football games during a regular NFL season. Even though this is considered to be the most-watched sport, fans have a number of options when it comes to supporting sports teams. From the high school level all the way to the pros, there are multiple leagues that have gained support from millions of Americans.

Whether you want to catch a game from the comforts of home or wish to attend the Superbowl, football games continue to provide fans with endless action, intense rivalries, and exciting triumphs. Other sports may come close to attracting viewers, but football remains America’s most loved sport to date. With great NFL teams, all-star players, and match-ups every week, fans always have a way to enjoy the action.