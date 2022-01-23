VIDEO: Jimmy Garoppolo, Robbie Gould echo what all Chicago Bears fans think

The San Francisco 49ers marched into Lambeau Field and beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night in the NFC Divisional round 13-10. The 49ers used a 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould to pull off the upset, scoring 13 points in the final few minutes of the game to win.

Following the game, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ran down the field to celebrate with Gould after the kick and they shared some thoughts that Bears fans would agree with. Garoppolo told Gould ““You’re a f*cking legend man!”. He then followed it up with “F*ck the Packers” which is something all Bears fans can agree on:



This was the biggest win of the year for the Bears and it might have just ended the Aaron Rodgers era once and for all.