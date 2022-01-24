NFL insider reveals three names to watch for Chicago Bears

It’s Week 3 of the Chicago Bears head coach and general manager search and so far, we have just one finalist that will get a second interview. Matt Eberflus is the lone candidate so far that will get a second interview this week and while that likely will change, it appears as if there is radio silence at Halas Hall.

On Monday, one NFL insider revealed three names to keep an eye on in terms of finalists for the head coach job and to be honest, the list isn’t very intriguing. In his latest column for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer wrote on the Bears and where things stand, naming these three to keep an eye on:

The Bears’ Bill Polian/Tony Dungy–connected candidates—Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Colts DC Matt Eberflus—have emerged as top names in Chicago. Hiring Poles could mean changing course a bit. Poles is close with fellow former Boston College football letterman Brian Flores, and Flores has already interviewed with the Bears, and Poles has been in touch with a number of other candidates for the Vikings and Bears jobs (Caldwell is one, Quinn, Todd Bowles and Kevin O’Connell are others). So just like Quinn is the big domino on the coaching side, Poles could be the next domino on the general manager side.

While Bears fans probably want Byron Leftwich or Brian Daboll, so far it looks like Eberflus and Frazier or Caldwell could be the ones that end up getting the job. The one thing to note is that not much has leaked out of Halas Hall in terms of finalists so things could change.

Buckle up, folks. This is going to start picking up soon.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the Monsters of the Midway.