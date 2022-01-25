Duke, Kansas lead way for McDonald’s All-American Game rosters

After a two-year absence, the McDonald’s All American Games are returning in 2022 and they are once again calling Chicago home. Wintrust Arena will be home to the 2022 version of the game to be played on March 30th which will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the event which also features the Powerade Jam Fest on March 29th.

And while we have about two months still to go, we now have the full rosters for the event.

Both Duke and Kansas had three players named to the game, leading the way this year as seven schools in total were represented by the rosters. Take a look at the full boys roster below:

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

Anthony Black (Uncommitted)

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Jaden Bradley (Alabama)

Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Keyonte George (Baylor)

Dereck Lively II (Duke)

Chris Livingston (Kentucky)

Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Mark Mitchell (Duke)

Arterio Morris (Texas)

Julian Phillips (LSU)

M.J. Rice (Kansas)

Nick Smith (Arkansas)

J.J. Starling (Notre Dame)

Ernest Udeh, Jr. (Kansas)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Jordan Walsh (Arkansas)

Kel’el Ware (Oregon)

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Cameron Whitmore (Villanova)

Kijani Wright (USC)

This year’s game features some of the top talent across the country in the high school game with some premier programs involved and that’s a great thing for the city of Chicago.

ESPN2 will air the POWERADE® Jam Fest at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28. ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games live on Tuesday, March 29. The annual Girls Game will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.