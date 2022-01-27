Chicago Bears to hire Matt Eberflus as head coach

After a three week search, the Chicago Bears have their man at head coach. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears are set to hire Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach. Eberflus is set to be the 17th head coach in franchise history, and will replace Matt Nagy who coached four years from 2018-21 with the franchise.

The 51-year-old Eberflus has a background in both the college and pro ranks, getting his start at Toledo before going to Missouri and then joining the NFL. He’s spent time with Cleveland and Dallas before joining the Colts in 2018 as defensive coordinator.

Right away, Eberflus improved that Colts unit to one of the better ones in the league in terms of points per game allowed, yards per game allowed and turnovers forced. He’s likely bringing a 4-3 defense with a Tampa 2 base back to Chicago, so expect some changes moving forward.

