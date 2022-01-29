Allen Robinson reveals he didn’t talk to Matt Nagy during 2021 offseason

As the Chicago Bears enter a new era here in 2022 with the hiring of Ryan Poles at general manager and Matt Eberflus as head coach, more and more details are coming out about the previous regime. A report by The Athletic a few weeks back revealed that head coach Matt Nagy blew off a meeting with quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the offseason and now Allen Robinson has told an intriguing story.

Robinson was a guest on Steve Smith Sr’s “Cut it up” podcast last week to talk about where things are as he gets set to likely enter free agency this offseason. The interview is really good and I recommend listening to it if you get the chance. But in the interview, Robinson revealed that he didn’t talk to Matt Nagy following the 2020 season and the team’s playoff loss to New Orleans and he doesn’t know why. Here is what Robinson said via NBC Sports Chicago:

“It wasn’t that I didn’t talk to him, we didn’t talk,” Robinson said on the podcast. “I’m gonna say, ‘We didn’t talk,’ because from the time the season ended, on the plane after the Saints game, the following 24 to 48 hours, there’s some sort of exit meetings. For us, because of COVID, that was supposed to be scheduled with the head coach and management, or however they were coordinating that, via Zoom. Talked to the receivers coach, talked to equipment, everybody else, few days go by, no Zoom link. Week go by, no Zoom link. “I was a pending free agent at that point. I didn’t know which direction they were wanting to go, either way or not. So for me, I’m waiting for that exit meeting so we can talk about this thing. Like, what do you all see, or think, in the foreseeable future, just to give me an idea. So for me if it’s supposed be a Zoom link sent out to me, cool. Alright, I’m waiting for that Zoom link so we can chop it up and see what’s up. Even from a football side, from how do we improve next year? A week go by, no Zoom link. Two weeks, no Zoom. Now January, we’re into February, nope.”

Now, it’s possible the Zoom link was lost or there was some miscommunication and Smith Jr. even asked Robinson why he didn’t reach out. Robinson admitted he thought he was heading for free agency and that maybe the Bears had made up their minds.

The receiver struggled last season for the Bears and is likely to hit the free-agent market. With a new regime in Chicago, MAYBE things could be worked out. But that doesn’t seem too likely.

