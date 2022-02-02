A Chicago inspired Air Jordan 1 golf shoe to release in Spring

This year should be a big one in terms of releases for Jordan Brand as they are set to roll out some retro colorways that will certainly be tough to get. But it will also be a big year for golf shoes for the brand.

Just a few weeks ago Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoe in three colors, selling out within hours online and at retail stores like Golf Galaxy, Dicks Sporting Goods and PGA Superstore. Fresh off that release, the brand is set to release another version of the shoe in an iconic colorway.

Images of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Chicago” have surfaced, suggesting a release this Spring just in time for the weather to get better here in the Windy City. Released a few years ago, the shoe is set to make a return as it’s dripped in a red, black and white colorway to represent Bulls colors.

Take a look at some images below:

The shoe doesn’t have an official release date but will have a retail price tag of $140. It’s expected to be another VERY popular shoe and should sell out at locations across the country.