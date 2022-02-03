Top 10 Super Bowl Comeback Wins

The Super Bowl.

We love the Super Bowl, don’t we? Hell yes! This year, so many expected Brady and the Buc’s to be back to defend their title, some may have placed Super Bowl odds on that! But, that’s not how it will go.

This year and this Super Bowl, we will see the Rams face the long-time underdogs, the Bengals. We have no idea which way it will go. Will the Rams win? With a more solid history in favor, it is likely. However, the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, looks like he has the potential to be the next Brady.

So, with that in mind, what do you think?

Anyway, with so much potential, and so much that could happen, let’s look at the previous Super Bowl comeback wins.

How likely do you think it will be for us to see a comeback win, this year?

Super Bowl XLVI.

In Super Bowl XLVI the Giants managed to overcome the Patriots and beat them. Brady was pushing the Patriots lead hard, but Tynes made two field goals that made them closer to the patriots score.

Eventually the Giants forced the Patriots to punt with less than 5 minutes remaining, and Eli Manning led an impressive 88-yard push which ended with an epic touchdown.

Brady could not respond to this turn of events and the Giants won!

Super Bowl XXV.

Another Giants’ success story. When the quarterback was sacked in the end zone, it all looked lost. The Bills were making their first of 4 successive Super Bowl appearances, and it gave them a chance to take on the lead.

However, the Giants pulled out a touchdown and by halftime they were closer to winning.

When the second half came, the kicker slammed a 22-yard kick and had the Giants one point above the Bills. When the Bills went to make their kick with seconds left of game time, Norwood missed (as we infamously know).

Super Bowl XXII.

The Broncos were leading by 10 points to nothing, however, after this Denver really hit the dirt, and the Redskins managed to pick up the game. They scored an amazing 35 points before half-time even came around.

By the time the clock ran out they had wracked up 42 points to the Broncos 10, and stole the game away.

Super Bowl XLIV.

The Colts had Manning and that already had them as harsh competition. They were doing well, and the Saints were struggling. However, they wrestled with them, getting ahead 13-10, before the Colts crawled back ahead 17-13.

However, Manning marched the Colts downfield for a touchdown, however, the Saints managed to grab a touchdown and won 31-17. A real nail biter of a match.

Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks had their heyday and in this time they were great competition for Brady and the Patriots. Everything was going well for the Seahawks, and it was tough competition.

All the action was at the end, within the last 8 minutes of the game. Brady found Amendola for a touchdown, and threw another to Edelman with less than 3 minutes left.

We thought the Seahawks could be victorious when Lynch ran the Patriots to the 1-yard mark, however, they went to throw instead of feed with 30 second left, and Brady ended up with his fourth Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LI.

Super Bowl LI was when Brady scored his fifth Super Bowl, although when the game was in play we weren’t so sure it would happen.

They were down 28-3 with just over 6 minutes left. It looks hopeless. The chances of them pulling through were half a percent!

Brady and Amendola changed things. Brady led them to score five drives after halftime, two touchdowns, and sent it into overtime.

They won the coin toss, and no one thought they’d score, but they did, Brady completed five passes, and the Super Bowl was theirs! Anyone who bet on this outcome must have screamed with joy!

Super Bowl XLII.

Tyree’s helmet catch was a moment that we can’t forget, and it led to an unlikely and amazing win. The Giants were an unlikely win, with the Patriots looking to be the first undefeated team for a season since the Dolphins in ‘72.

However, Eli Manning had different ideas. He pulled off the unthinkable, along with Tyree who pulled off that insane ball catch. Later manning secured their winning score.

Super Bowl XXXIV.

Things looked bad for the Titans, but at the 10-yard line with 6 seconds left, McNair threw to Dyson at the 3-yard line, and he legged it into the end zone.

But, Jones tackled Dyson, dropping him just short of the goal line, securing a fantastic win for the Rams.

Super Bowl XLIII.

Pittsburgh started the game ahead, but when the Cardinals caught up and overtook them in the second half all looked lost.

That was until Ben Roethlisberger took it back, driving the Steelers down the field. Hurling a ball for Holmes in the end zone with only 35 seconds left of play.

Super Bowl LII.

This game saw multiple records set. Even with injuries and little time left, they managed to snap the ball, pitch it, and get it to the end zone. They landed a 22-12 lead by the break and ended with a lead of 41-33!