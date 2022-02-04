FOCO Releases Dennis Rodman Chicago Bulls NBA 75th Anniversary Bobblehead

Get ready for one of the biggest names in NBA history to worm his way into your collection as FOCO releases their Dennis Rodman Chicago Bulls NBA 75th Anniversary Bobblehead. This bobble represents the Bulls in part of their NBA 75th Anniversary Bobblehead Collection.

This Dennis Rodman Bobblehead depicts him in all his glory, wearing the classic red and black Bulls uniform while he is in an action pose ready for another dunk. He stands atop a diamond themed base with a diamond basketball in hand to show his legendary status as one of the NBA’s very best.

During his time in the NBA, there was no player more polarizing than Dennis Rodman. Whether it was his play on the court, his unique sense of style, or his outspoken nature, fans of every team considered Rodman and the Bulls of the 90s must see TV.

The bobblehead is limited to just 275 individually-numbered units, which means they won’t last long. Each one retails for $75 and is handcrafted and hand-painted so no details is missed. Head online to order your Dennis Rodman Bobblehead and while you’re there check out the rest of their Chicago Bulls Collection to show you’re the best fan in town!