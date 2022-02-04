New Chicago Blackhawks NHL All-Star Western Conference Bobblehead from FOCO

The NHL season has hit its break with the annual All-Star Game this weekend in Las Vegas as players, coaches and fans descend to T-Mobile Arena for the festivities. While we are on a break from this season, you can celebrate the All-Star Weekend with a brand new Chicago Blackhawks bobblehead from our friends at Forever Collectibles.

The site has released new bobbleheads for the Western Conference on Friday including the Blackhawks:

As you see above, the goalie bobblehead takes on a Las Vegas theme to fit with All-Star Weekend in Sin City. Each bobblehead for the Western Conference will cost $55 and is numbered out of 222. Preorder yours now before they sell out!