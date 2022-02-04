Struggles of Chicago based sports teams amidst the pandemic

Over the last three decades, Chicago has been the hotbed for various sporting activities. Numerous teams have made headlines by hoisting various cups and producing world-class players. For instance, Michael Jordan gained popularity in the ‘90s for helping the Bulls win six titles while the White Sox displayed exemplary performance in 2005.

Similarly, the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups from 2010, followed by Cubs, who made history by ending their 108-year cup drought in 2016. However, 2021 and 2022 has been the worst sporting season ever since top clubs are facing long winless streaks.

The Bears’ Terrible Performance

The Bears surprised many when they won 12 games last season, attracting more fans and bettors alike. However, their outstanding performance was short-lived, as they lost four games in a row at the beginning of the 2022 season. Their winless streak continues to make them an underdog as more blame goes around.

The first source of wrangles in the club seems to come from the coach. Last season, Nagy’s coaching style focussed on the offensive game tricks that helped them win most matches. In January 2022, the team ranks No. 27 and No. 30 in yards per rushing and passing attempt respectively.

Another problem is that the team’s defense is weakening due to injuries. The club’s defensive ranking dropped from No. 1 to 7 when Akiem Hicks got hurt. Unfortunately, other reliable defenders like Mike Brown and Roquan Smith are underperforming.

The White Sox Poor Signing

The strength of a team depends on the quality of players it signs. One of the biggest problems the White Sox faces is that the management is not willing to spend lots of cash. As a result, the team has failed to reach the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons.

The only reliable starter is Giolito, but others have varying degrees of experience. Coach Jerry Reinsdorf is trying to improve the team by introducing youngsters such as Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. However, the fanbase expects him to spend more money on quality players to be a serious contender.

The White Sox’s main tactic is substituting agent signing with call-ups from their minor team. In 2021, the number of players called up from minors was higher than new signings. Although most minor league prospects have talent, they lack the experience to beat stronger opponents. As a result, many critics claim that the management is not committed to rebuilding the squad and winning the championship.

On January 25, the team signed Oscar Colas and Erick Hernandez to appease its supporters. Some critics claim that the former lacks professional experience while the latter is physically lean. However, the two international players are still young, and they can improve their athleticism and skills to help the Sox advance through the playoffs.

The end of the Blackhawks dynasty

At the beginning of February 2022, the Blackhawks had the second-fewest points in the Western Conference. Many fans believe that the position is unacceptable, given that the team has won a total of six Stanley Cups. Although they still have some stars, their presence does not impact the team’s performance.

The Blackhawks have many youngsters with lengthy contracts that prevent them from signing new players. Rebuilding the team through the development of new prospects is a daunting task.

Most young players need more time to improve their skills and performance. For that reason, the Blackhawks might continue trailing on the Western Conference standings until the youngsters are ready for championships contention.

Defense is the main problem the former Stanley Cup champs are facing. They are unable to stop their opponents, leading to defeats. Similarly, the forwards are inconsistent at scoring, affecting the team’s position on the standings.

For instance, the team had several shots on target while playing the Wild on January 22, 2022. However, only three of them can be considered as high-danger chances. Unfortunately, the Blackhawks were unable to score during overtime, leading to a 3-4 defeat by the Wild.

Summary

Many sports fans are disappointed by the performance of top Chicago-based sporting teams. Although the pandemic has played a significant role in weakening the clubs, they need to improve their game to restore their glory. If you want to bet on any Chicago-based team, we recommend that you check the current standings before visiting your favorite sportsbook software to place a bet, as well as look at any appropriate form guide.