Chicago Bulls eyeing center Jakob Poeltl but San Antonio turned them down

The NBA’s trade deadline is this week and with the Chicago Bulls sitting near the top of the NBA’s Eastern Conference, they could be making a move to land a player for a playoff run. While Chicago has an abundance of guards at their disposal, they are thin in the front court after losing Patrick Williams earlier this season.

Nikola Vucevic and Tony Bradley have been playing most of the minutes at center but new reports circulating state that the Bulls have their eyes on another center in San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl.

The 26-year-old Poeltl is a hot name in trade rumors right now and the latest from NBA insider Marc Stein reveals that the Bulls have made an offer but it was denied by the Spurs. The deal included a future first-round pick and likely another player:

The Spurs, league sources say, have rebuffed one Chicago offer for in-demand center Jakob Poeltl centered around a future first-round pick. As we’ve been reporting for weeks, Poeltl is among the most coveted centers in the league at a time numerous teams are pursuing them.

If the Bulls want to make a serious run in the Eastern Conference, they are going to need to find some depth in the front court and Sunday’s performance by Joel Embiid proved that further.

This deadline is going to be a very interesting one so make sure to check out our Chicago Bulls forum for the latest on the team and the upcoming trade deadline this week.