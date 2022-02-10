FOCO releasing new Justin Fields bobblehead as part of rookie series

It wasn’t exactly the year that Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had hoped for in his rookie season but alas, the future is still bright for him in the Windy City. With a new regime in town, the hope is that Matt Eberflus and his staff can take Fields’ game to the next level starting in 2022.

But before the season gets started, fans can pickup a new Fields’ bobblehead as part of an NFL rookie series from this past season.

Our friends over at FOCO have just dropped the preorder for their rookie series including Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Kyle Pitts, Mac Jones and Patrick Surtain. Take a look at the lineup below:

To place your preorder, please visit the FOCO page for the Fields bobblehead which will cost $55. Quantities are limited so act fast!