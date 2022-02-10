PSG, Jordan Brand pay homage to 90’s Chicago Bulls with new kit

Paris Saint-Germain is loaded with talent on the pitch and after wearing the Jordan Brand jerseys for the first time in the 2021-22 season, the club is ready to expand the partnership a little more with a new kit. And this version pays homage to the 90’s Chicago Bulls teams that dominated the NBA, winning 6 titles.

PSG released their new home kits on Thursday as both the men’s and women’s teams will be sporting this fourth edition for the second half of the season.

The predominantly white kit features blue and red trim along with the Jumpman Logo, PSG Logo and advertising logos as well. The shorts are also dressed in white and feature a diamond motif that was on the Bulls shorts from that 90’s run. Finally, red pinstripes are shown around the collar and cuff to round out the sleek and classic design.

As part of the new collection, a brand new PSG Air Jordan 1 mid shoe will also release in the coming months. Take a look at the kit and shoe below:

For more on the PSG x Jordan Brand collab including release dates, please check back with ChiCitySports.