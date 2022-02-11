How To Have Fun Online On Quarantine In Chicago

Bored Chicago-based gamblers who are quarantined wouldn’t mind spending extra time searching for the best online casinos with amazing bonus offers. However, not everyone is a gambler, and being stuck in one place for a stipulated period may seem like a lifetime.

So what do non-gamblers do in this situation? There’s so much one can physically do for fun, which is why exploring online options seems like the best bet. If you’re quarantined in Chicago, and you’re wondering how you can have some fun online, then you’re reading the right article. Let’s dive in!

1. Shop From Some Of The Best Local Online Stores

Everyone loves shopping, as the thought of having new clothes or electronics is always exciting. But being on a covid 19 mandate makes it impossible to visit the store physically.

Thankfully, there are retailers in Chicago who have taken the e-commerce route and opened up their online shops. These shops sell most things you would need at home, including detergents, vacuum cleaners, beauty products, pesticides, and gardening tools.

Take a look around your home and see what’s missing, then browse the web for Chicago-based online stores that sell these items.

You might even come across new products you didn’t know were available. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have the budget for the extras, just buy what you can and window-shop the rest!

2. Play Online Casino Games

Source: Guardian.ng

Those on quarantine in Chicago can have some fun playing online casino games at the best online casinos that payout more than 96%. And what makes the experience even better is the fact that you have a chance of winning real money while you’re at it.

There are so many online casinos to count, and you can sign up with your preferred casino and begin playing.

Be careful though, as online gambling can be addictive, especially when you have all the time in the world to play. We advise that you develop tips and strategies to help you win more.

3. Watch Movies And TV Series Online

There are several streaming platforms for you to check out while on quarantine. These platforms are packed with old and new TV series. You’ll also find new blockbusters for your viewing pleasure.

Luckily, you can find shows that are set in the city of Chicago, and while you can’t step outside, watching these shows will give you a feel of the Chi-town setting you are used to.

Examples of such shows include “The Chi” and “Perfect Strangers.” If you want to lean into a more romantic show, then you could also check out “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” which streams on Hulu. Netflix is another platform where you’ll find a lot of TV content.

4. Cook Chicago’s Best Meals

Source: nbcnews.com

Cooking is a physical activity, but who says you can’t improve the experience online?

You and your friends can simply pick any one of Chicago’s finest recipes, prepare it, and enjoy the meal via video chat.

You can actually make a game out of it, where the best-looking serving wins. Of course, your friends can’t taste your meal via video chat, neither can you taste theirs, so looks will have to do.

You can do this as often as possible until the quarantine is over. Luckily, Chicago has many local delicacies to choose from, including the Jibarito sandwich, rainbow cone, flaming saganaki, and the Italian beef sandwich.

5. Take A Virtual Tour Of The Art Institute Of Chicago

Art lovers would enjoy the experience of a virtual visit to the prestigious Art Institute Of Chicago. All you need to view the breathtaking masterpieces is your smartphone/laptop and an internet connection.

Here you will find popular art pieces that have been there for ages, also new additions. And if there’s a specific piece you are looking for, you can then use the search option to find it.

To make your experience more exciting, the Art Institute of Chicago also offers interactive tours. And this is the closest thing to being there physically.

Conclusion

Being quarantined could be boring, as there’s a limit to the fun things you can do. However, there are other ways you can entertain yourself online while you’re at it.

Try out our suggestions, and you’d be glad you did.

If you decide to go with the gambling route, make sure you do so responsibly so that you don’t spend more than you can afford to lose. Don’t fall victim to the tricks casinos use to make you gamble more than necessary. We trust this has been helpful. Enjoy!!

Author’s Bio James Collins

James Collins is a gambling enthusiast who has spent enough time around industry circles. He understands what entertainment entails and is dedicated to providing relevant information to those interested in enjoying maximum fun.

These include tips on how to gamble responsibly and get the best possible online gambling experience!