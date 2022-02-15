Images of Bart Simpson Nike Dunk revealed

The year 2022 is shaping up to be a big one for Nike Dunks as multiple new colorways are set to release this year. On Monday, we got a look at the official images for a colorway that pays homage to one of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time.

Bart Simpson.

This Nike SB Dunk Low is dressed in a yellow, orange, and blue colorway that matches Bart’s outfit and iconic skin-tone from the show The Simpsons. While it doesn’t have any branding officially for the show, it represents Bart in a great way. Take a look at the images below:

There is no set date for a release but when this shoe drops in 2022, it will retail for $100.