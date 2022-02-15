Latest NFL mock draft has Chicago Bears reuniting Justin Fields with Ohio State receiver

The goal for the Chicago Bears moving forward is building the offense around quarterback Justin Fields and surrounding him with weapons. But going into this offseason, the Bears have just Darnell Mooney as the only receiver under contract that is not a future or reserve.

Chicago is likely going to address the receiver position in free agency but they also could in the NFL draft as well at No. 39 overall in the second round.

On Tuesday, Chad Reuter of NFL.com released his three round NFL mock draft and has a very interesting name for the Bears at No. 39 overall. It’s Fields’ former teammate at Ohio State in wide receiver Chris Olave. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Olave is an intriguing prospect that could be taken anywhere from the mid-first round to early second round depending on what he does at the combine, pro day and how NFL teams feel about him.

Here’s the scouting report on Olave via Lance Zierlein:

The quiet storm of the Ohio State wide receiver corps, Olave is smooth, steady and makes things happen. His movements are fluid and easy from snap to the catch and all points between. He’s fast but efficient and plays with the bend and foot agility to uncover on all three levels. Olave possesses natural, well-rounded ball skills but needs to add play strength to ward off the physical challenges that are headed his way. His play traits should allow for success beyond the scheme and talent advantages surrounding him at Ohio State. He is an inside/outside hybrid appealing to offenses looking for a field-stretcher with the ability to take on a sizable catch load.

Olave and Fields played two seasons together at Ohio State and have an established connection with one another. Olave caught 99 passes for 1,578 yards and 19 touchdowns. That includes this beauty of a throw in the College Football Playoff:

There’s a long ways to go before the NFL draft but this is something Bears fans should keep an eye on.

Do you think he’ll still be available by the time the Bears draft? Let us know in the comments.