MESSAGE BOARD
BULLS

Report: Chicago Bulls likely to add Tristan Thompson

Z PBy 1 Min Read

Tristan Thompson has a new home in the NBA and he’s landing with a contender in the Eastern Conference per a report.

According to Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers are waiving Thompson on Wednesday night and he’s expected to clear waivers and sign with the Chicago Bulls. The move gives the Bulls some depth in the post, something they have needed this season.

The 30-year-old Thompson was acquired by Indiana from Sacramento ahead of the trade deadline last week in a deal that featured Domantas Sabonis. With Thompson landing in Indiana, the Pacers were looking to buy him out right away.

Thompson is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. Bulls players appear to be getting the news already:

For more on the Bulls and Thompson, check back with ChiCitySports.com.

Share.

Chicago sports.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply