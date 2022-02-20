VIDEO: Michael Jordan still wants to go 1 on 1 against Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan had an eventful Sunday that started in Florida for the Daytona 500 and ended in Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Game.

After Jordan watched Bubba Wallace take second place in the Daytona 500, he hopped on his private jet and made it to Cleveland in time to be honored at halftime for the 75 greatest players in NBA history. But before he was honored, Jordan got to catch up with a few former opponents and teammates, including Magic Johnson.

Jordan saw Magic and playfully called him an “old dog” while challenging him to a game of one on one for a final time.

If you remember during the epic “The Last Dance” documentary series, Jordan wanted to be the Alpha for the Dream Team at the ’92 Olympics and took on any challenger. It was his mission to prove to players like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird that the NBA was now his and he was the best player in the world.

Well, years later Jordan still has that competitive fire even if it was in a joking way. It was good to see the GOAT in attendance and honored again as one of the best players to ever play.