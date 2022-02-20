WATCH: Zach LaVine throws down best dunk of NBA All-Star Weekend

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is making his second appearance in the NBA All-Star game and he provided an early ‘wow’ moment on Sunday night.

Following a very disappointing NBA Slam Dunk contest (again) on Saturday night, LaVine threw down an impressive 360 slam in Sunday’s All-Star Game that got the attention of analyst Reggie Miller. Watch as LaVine slams it home and Miller calls it the best dunk of the weekend:

Zach LaVine with the best dunk of the weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xb4IhlYbfI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 21, 2022

LaVine proving that not only does he still have it, but that knee is looking pretty good which bodes well for the second half of the season for the Bulls.