Chicago Blackhawks removing Bobby Hull from ambassador role

Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull will no longer be a member of the franchises ambassador as the team looks to redefine the role moving forward.

The news was first reported by 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine and then confirmed on Monday morning by beat writer John Dietz as the team parted ways with Hull back in November.

“We are redefining the role of team ambassador, which unfortunately comes on the heels of losing two of our very special members of that family,” the Hawks said in a statement. “When it comes to Bobby specifically we jointly agreed earlier this season that he will retire from any official team role.”

Hull is considered one of the greatest players to play for the Blackhawks franchise scoring 604 goals in 1,036 games from 1957-72. He also led the NHL in goals scored in seven seasons during his time with the team.

He was one of four players the Blackhawks asked to be an ambassador when they started the program over 10 years ago. The franchise reached out to Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, Denis Savard and Bobby Hull, all accepted and helped with rebuilding the franchise during the glory years when the team won three Stanley Cups. Chris Chelios was added in 2018.

