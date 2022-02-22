Aaron Rodgers posts Cryptic Tweet on Instagram, Possibly Leaving Green Bay?

Aaron Rodgers has found himself in the headlines pretty frequently as of late. He just added another storyline to that mix. Last night he took to Instagram to post a cryptic tweet that has many questioning, what does it mean?
Many fans (and rival fans) are curious if this is the writing on the wall, that is pointing to his retirement and/or departure from Green Bay. As a lifelong Chicago fan, I would love to see his departure from Green Bay. What do you think his post means? To me, it feels like a man expressing his gratitude on his way out the door. I believe he’ll end up in Denver or another team that isn’t soiled green & abhorrent yellow.
Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.
@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.
To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.
To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.
To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.
To everyone else,
Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️
What do you think this means? Retirement or his departure from Green Bay? Let us know in the comments.
The Jordan Love era starts in 3….2….1…..