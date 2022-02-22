Could the Bears Bring Back WR Allen Robinson for Cheap?

Following an up-and-down 2021 campaign, the Chicago Bears have plenty of questions to answer as free agency looms in a couple weeks. The biggest of these questions may very well be whether or not wide receiver Allen Robinson returns to the blue and orange in 2022.

A consensus Top 10 free agent in the 2022 class, Robinson wrapped up his fourth season in Chicago with his worst stat line of the year: 38 receptions for 410 yards and a touchdown. Regardless of the production this past season, Pro Football Focus projects Robinson to sign for 3 years and $48 million. On a per-year average, that comes down to just $16 million — $1.88 million less than the Bears paid Robinson under the franchise tag last season.

Get Allen Robinson paid 💰 pic.twitter.com/Ni0ileUmEy — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 19, 2022

While there wasn’t much to write home about in 2021, Robinson put up stellar numbers in the previous two seasons with the Bears totaling 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns. As for his faltered production last season? There’s been plenty of rumblings about sabotage from the coaching staff from numerous current and former Bears including Mitchell Trubisky and Anthony Miller. Robinson hinted at that same instance happening to him pointing out a blatant drop in the targets per game he received in 2021.

9.6…9.4…5.5 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) February 14, 2022

670 The Score’s Chris Emma reported earlier this week that the odds of a second franchise tag being applied to the 28-year old wide receiver were slim, even with the old front office regime no longer in town.

So with Robinson hitting free agency, the Bears’ wide receiver room looks just a tad bare. Under contract for 2022 at the position are Darnell Mooney, Dazz Newsome, Isaiah Coulter, and Nsimba Webster. Needless to say, the Bears will have to do SOMETHING at the position before the season kicks off. Whether or not its through free agency or the draft is yet to be seen.

