Potential option at first base might be available for Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made the decision to rebuild last season by trading away players that were once considered their core in Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. With the team now in that rebuilding mode, it will be interesting to see how they handle free agency once the lock out is over with. Whenever that happens.

But when free agency does begin, the Cubs may have an intriguing target to replace Rizzo at first base.

According to Buster Olney, there is growing buzz that Freddie Freeman will NOT return to the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves and instead head to free agency where he shouldn’t be available long:

The presumption among a lot of rival executives last year was that Freeman and the Braves would eventually work out a deal. But Freeman was not among the stars who signed a pre-lockout contract — even after the Braves won the World Series and the franchise operated with the championship glow (and cash injection). So the industry view has shifted; there is a growing belief that Freeman will land somewhere outside of Atlanta because of the standoff in his negotiations. The Braves offered $135 million over five years, sources say, and Freeman is looking for a six-year deal. Freeman would be a perfect fit for just about any lineup, especially with the universal designated hitter likely to be used in the National League in 2022. Even a team with an established first baseman could envision Freeman splitting time between DH and first base.

Olney did mention a few teams but the Cubs were not one of them. Instead, he mentioned the Yankees and Dodgers as suitors. However, if the Cubs do want to make a splash that’s not Carlos Correra, then Freeman would be an ideal candidate.