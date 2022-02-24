VIDEO: Ayo Dosunmu hits Trae Young with a nasty crossover

After a week off, the Chicago Bulls were back in action as the final 23 regular season games began on Thursday night with the Atlanta Hawks in town. Chicago jumped out to a lead before the Hawks fought back and even took the lead in the fourth.

Before that play, Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu showed off his ability again with a nasty crossover on Trae Young to free himself up for a jumper. Watch as Dosunmu puts Young on ice skates in the United Center:

AYO DOSUNMU JUST WENT ALLEN E. IVERSON ON TRAE YOUNG pic.twitter.com/cZ0iVBhCLF — DaWindyCityFS (@DaWindyCityFS) February 25, 2022

Atlanta took the lead a few minutes later and even had a four-point lead with a minute to go in this game.

But in the end, Chicago got the win backed by a game-winning jumper from DeMar DeRozan who has been on fire this year.

