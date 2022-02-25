Report: Chicago White Sox expected to pursue Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos

Major League baseball is quickly approaching its deadline to get a resolve and end the the labor stoppage before cancelling regular season games. With that deadline looming for Monday, many are hoping that they can get it figured out.

And when they do, expect the Chicago White Sox to be active in free agency especially with outfielders.

Per Jim Bowden, the White Sox are expected to be heavily involved Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto, and Seiya Suzuki when the free agency period begins again:

When the lockout finally ends watch for the #Rockies #Mariners and #WhiteSox to be heavily involved in the free agent outfield market for: Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto and Seiya Suzuki. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) February 25, 2022

Those are all big name targets that are expected to gain interest from the White Sox, Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners, teams that all have a need in the outfield.

