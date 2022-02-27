Iconic Air Jordan colorway set to release as golf shoe

Jordan Brand has had a strong focus on making golf cleats as of late, seeing a successful launch of the Air Jordan I low in three different colorways last month and following it up with another this week. But that model isn’t the only one set to release for the golf course.

The Air Jordan 12 “Low” will hit retailers this Spring and it’s coming dressed in the iconic black and white “Taxi” colorway.

Check out images of the shoe below:

The shoe will release on Nike.com March 11th but does not have a retail price set just yet. But expect it to be over $200. For more on Air Jordan shoes, please make sure to check back with ChiCitySports.com.

