What To Expect from the Chicago Cubs Rotation in 2022

Since last season, there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding the Chicago Cubs’ starting rotation. By the end of last season, Kyle Hendricks was the only core starting pitcher with a win-loss record greater than .500. It’s been clear that the Cubs need to establish a strong rotation and many will be looking to see improvement this season. So what will the rotation look like in this upcoming season?

Before the lockout fell upon the MLB, the Cubs were able to sign 7-year veteran Marcus Stroman. After spending a short stint with the Mets, Stroman agreed to a 3-year contract with the Cubs worth $71 million.

Stroman comes to Chicago with a respectable 3.63 career ERA. Once Stroman settles in, I expect him to have a strong season. He has battled a few injuries in the past and sat out the shortened 2020 season. What Cubs fans want to see is consistency. Unlike his time with the Mets, Stroman was able to find comfort in Toronto. These, of course, were his most consistent and successful years. Thankfully, Stroman seems to be comfortable and excited to get to work for the North Siders.

Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 1, 2021

Although last season was a disappointing outlier, Cubs fans know how reliable Kyle Hendricks can be. I fully expect 2022 to be a major bounce-back season for Kyle. Although it was a shortened season, Hendricks touted a sub-3 ERA as recently as 2020. His body of work with the Cubs speaks for itself. It’s the main reason why many assume he will be the opening day starter this season. Expect to see the Kyle Hendricks you’re used to seeing in 2022.

Wade Miley signed with the Cubs in November of last year. Miley being waived by the Reds was a shock to many. Especially after his solid year with the Reds. In 28 starts last season, Miley finished with a 3.37 ERA and a 12-7 record. Although Wade Miley has had some up and down seasons over his career, I fully expect him to be a key contributor to the Cubs’ rotation. The 35-year old had quite a successful year with the Reds last season. Notably, he was one of seven starters to pitch a no-hitter. Miley showed few signs of slowing up after this performance. I believe he’s got a lot of momentum heading into this season.

Adbert Alzolay is going to be a major key to the Cubs having any success this year. The 26-year old had some very impressive outings last season. He also had some that left fans wanting more. Either way, it’s clear that the kid had loads of potential. Adbert has demonstrated a vast and impressive pitch arsenal. I’m optimistic that this is the year Alzolay puts it all together. I expect there to be some rough patches along the way, but I definitely will be looking to see a fair amount of growth from Alzolay this season. After finishing last season with a 4.58 ERA, there is definitely some room for improvement.

Adbert Alzolay, Filthy 88mph Changeup…and K Scream. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XSGjXEvmaR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2021

I expect Alec Mills to be the fifth starter this season, at least to begin the season. I’ve always thought Mills was a better fit for long-relief and spot start situations. Mills did not impress last season as he finished with a 5.07 ERA in 32 appearances (20 starts). The Cubs have accumulated a good amount of young arms that I expect to take over this part of the rotation at some point during the season. Some players I could see filling this role could be Justin Steele or Keegan Thompson. Manuel Rodriguez could be another name.

Although, I think he has a much longer road ahead. Steele impressed me in his rookie season. In 20 appearances (9 starts), Steele maintained a 4.26 ERA. I expect Steele to make an impressive jump this season. I can’t help but see him being a reliable arm either as a starter or out of the pen. Keegan Thompson is another name to consider. As a rookie, Thompson seemed to be a relatively steady arm. Especially out of the bullpen. In 6 games as a starter, Thompson was a little bit shakier. Thompson’s first-inning ERA last season shot up to 7.50. Much like Steele, I fully expect Thompson to be a key contributor this season. Although I feel he is better suited as a long reliever, I think he has a good amount of potential.

Hopefully, this can be tapped further into in 2022.



When the MLB lockout ends, things can certainly change. Whether or not the Cubs want to spend more money on starting pitching has yet to be seen. With the current rotation, I think the Cubs can surprise some people. The emergence of Adbert Alzolay (or lack-there-of) will prove to be a major component to the Cubs finding success this season. Oddsmakers have the Cubs’ season win total placed at 72.5 wins.

The team will need this rotation to fire on all cylinders, and the front office will need to spend a little more after the lockout. Given that, I think they could clear this mark with ease.

