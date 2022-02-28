Chicago Bears Free Agent Roundup: OT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Chicago Bears may have offensive line at the top of their agenda this offseason and there are plenty of top-tier names available in free agency. With GM Ryan Poles a former offensive lineman himself, he could look to anchor the left tackle position and open the checkbook for a three-time Pro Bowl player: Orlando Brown.

Protecting QB Justin Fields’ blindside and allowing the young playmaker to get through all his reads without having to run for his life would be ideal in 2022. In this 2022 Bears Free Agent Breakdown, let’s break down how Brown may be a foundational piece for the Bears in the years to come.

Orlando Brown Jr. | Offensive Tackle | 2022: Kansas City Chiefs

Height: 6′ 8″

Weight: 363 lbs

Age: 25 years (May 2, 1996)

NFL Experience: 4 Years

Orlando Brown Jr. Scouting Highlights

Massive frame combined with outstanding arm length make him a challenge to get around

Able to seal down blocks with his huge frame alone

Nasty finisher who is looking to intimidate and overwhelm the man across from him

Linebackers looking to take on his second level blocks can be engulfed

Hands are heavy in pass protection and in run game

Kick-slides gain impressive ground in setting out to edge rushers

What people are saying about Orlando Brown

“As far as Orlando, he was a guy that had a dream to play left tackle and had a small sample size of him playing left tackle at Baltimore. He’s another unique character too where when you talk about a culture and when you talk about a guy that does everything the right way, Orlando Brown is in the category.” – Chiefs GM Brett Veach

“Brown has now been a Pro Bowler at both right and left tackle. He’s also been able to excel in the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens offense and the pass-oriented Kansas City attack. Brown is a tremendous fit at either tackle spot and in virtually any system.” – Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report

Highlights

Projected Contract (Spotrac.com): 5 years, $116.5 million

