Chicago Bears scouting report: Alabama WR John Metchie III

The Chicago Bears have a need for a playmaking wide receiver in this year’s 2022 NFL Draft as only Darnell Mooney is under contract going into the new league year. With no first round pick, Chicago could look to Day 2 in the second and third rounds for their guy.

One player to keep an eye on is Alabama’s John Metchie III. Let’s get into our scouting report on the talented receiver for the Crimson Tide.

John Metchie III (Alabama), 6-foot, 195-pounds

Draft profile from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

NFL slot projection with good polish but a lack of noteworthy elements in his game. Metchie has decent size but average play speed. He’s proficient in more sophisticated routes but lacks explosiveness to separate and will have to prove he can become a more physical wideout to win contested catches at the pro level. He can play multiple receiver spots and has the ability to take what the scheme provides him. As long as his recovery from an ACL tear goes smoothly, Metchie has a chance to become a starting slot receiver with a relatively modest ceiling.

Pros for Metchie

Big play WR that produced when he got his chance.

Quickness. Receiver is fast and showed the ability to beat defensive backs.

Ideal for the slot. An area Chicago has a need for.

YAC. Racked up a lot of yards after catch.

Playmaking ability. Can go up and get the football on contested throws.

Played on the big stage. Not only that, but performed well.

Cons for Metchie

Injury. Suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Title game win against Georgia.

Small frame.

Does get jammed at times against bigger defensive backs if he doesn’t win off speed.

Can sometimes let drops get into his head.

FILM

Draft Projection

Day 2 pick. Third round per NFL Mock Draft Database

Make sure to check out our Bears forum for the latest on the team.