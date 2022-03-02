2022 NFL Draft: Former Ohio State WR Chris Olave is intrigued by idea to team up with Justin Fields again

With the 2022 NFL Draft just under two months away, prospects are in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine. Hundreds of prospects are looking to impress scouts, teams and media members as drills begin Thursday.

But before that, prospects were able to meet with the media to answer questions about the predraft process. And during Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave’s session, he was asked about his former teammate and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Olave seems open to the idea of reuniting with Fields in Chicago.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said during the media session. “Having him in college as my quarterback, I know what he can do on-and-off the field and I know how hard he works. I feel like we’re very similar in ways and I feel like we can complement each other if we do end up on the same team.”

The duo played two years together at Ohio State and made a connection right away. In 20 games, they combined for 98 catches for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns, becoming a lethal threat for the Buckeyes offense and making two trips to the College Football Playoff.

While fans envision reuniting the duo, it’s easier said than done.

Olave currently has a first-round grade on him and with Chicago sitting at No. 39 overall, they’d need him to fall a bit. That’s not impossible but it’s not likely either. A big run at two other positions and maybe players like Drake London, Olave’s teammate Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks, and Jameson Williams going before him would help too.

One thing that should keep fans optimistic is that there is a long way to go between now and April and anything can happen in the draft.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for more on the monsters of the midway!

