Chicago Bears meet with rising NFL draft prospect at wide receiver

North Dakota State’s Christian Watson is making a name for himself in the pre-draft process, starting with a big showing at Senior Bowl practices last month. Now, he’s hoping to carry over that momentum into the NFL Scouting Combine.

And a bunch of teams are taking notice and showing interest, including the Chicago Bears.

As Watson met with the media at the combine in Indianapolis, he revealed that he has met with the Bears so far in the predraft process. Watson met with the team in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and had another meeting with them in Indianapolis per Zack Pearson of the Bear Report:

NDSU WR Christian Watson says he’s met with the #Bears at the Senior Bowl and at the Scouting Combine so far. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 2, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound receiver out of Tampa Bay, Florida stood out at North Dakota State for four seasons and had a career year in 2021, catching 43 passes for 800 yards and 7 touchdowns. While he’s not projected as a day one pick right now, his stock continues to rise.

He should be a prospect that is there on day 2 if the Bears keep their No. 39 overall pick.

