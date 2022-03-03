WATCH: Ohio State WR Chris Olave runs blazing fast 40 time, Justin Fields reacts

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave made some headlines on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine when he said it would be intriguing to team up with Justin Fields in Chicago.

But just a day later, he made an even bigger headline and may have guaranteed himself a spot in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Olave ran a blazing fast 4.26 40-yard dash time during Thursday’s session at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Ohio State WR Chris Olave ran a 4.26u in the 40 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/02Ujkq0ckj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2022

YEEEEEESH.

That’s great news for Olave, bad news for those Bears fans that were hoping to see him paired up with Justin Fields in Chicago.

