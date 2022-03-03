NFL Draft prospect takes direct shot at Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

One of the biggest story lines of the NFL offseason is the decision Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to make. Will he demand a trade? Retire? Or come back to Green Bay, which appears to be the likely option if we are being honest here.

And as Rodgers has been in the headlines for the past few weeks now, he’s back in them but not by his own choice.

With the NFL world in Indianapolis for the scouting combine, prospects talked to Greg Auman of The Athletic about various topics in the NFL. One question that was asked was which QB he’d want in the final minute of a game needing a touchdown. The answer? A shot at Rodgers and the Packers lack of success in the postseason.

In the end, Mahomes emerged as the winner, riding a late flurry to finish with 20 votes (40 percent), while Rodgers finished with 16 (32 percent), well ahead of the rest of the field. Not all the votes were wholehearted endorsements, as one player hedged his vote by saying, “I guess in the regular season, I’d have to say Aaron Rodgers.”

Ouch!

I guess Bears fans aren’t the only ones that realize Rodgers just hasn’t been able to get it done in the playoffs recently. And other prospects are noticing as well. Let’s hope this prospect doesn’t get outed and then drafted by Green Bay because it’s not a good way to get Rodgers’ good side.

