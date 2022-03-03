Patrick Kane wants to be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks until he retires

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline will be an interesting one to watch for the Chicago Blackhawks as they are in a critical time for the franchise. The team isn’t going anywhere this season with just 46 points, the third-fewest in the Western Conference.

It’s likely the Blackhawks will try to sell off some players to recoup picks and build for the future and this will be new GM Kyle Davidson’s first big trade deadline. But if Patrick Kane has his way, it sure as heck won’t be him moving on.

Kane talked about the rebuild the Blackhawks are currently going through following practice on Wednesday to reporters and it sure as heck sounds like he wants to stay in Chicago as long as possible:

“There’s probably a lot of time to determine what’s going to happen in that regard,” Kane said after practice this morning. “But let’s be honest, I love Chicago, I love the city, I love the fans, the organization’s been great been amazing to me and family. There’s really not much to [not] like here.” “I think there’s always business decisions. In the game of hockey, there are not many guys that play their whole career with one team, so it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we’ll see how it all plays out.”

And that’s why we will always love Kaner in Chicago.

