Could Amari Cooper be an option for the Chicago Bears in free agency?

Another target may have become available at the wide receiver position for the Chicago Bears.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are set to release wide receiver Amari Cooper ahead of the new league year. That will make the 27-year-old Cooper a free agent and able to sign with any team right away. Cooper was due $20M in fully guaranteed money and the Cowboys want to go a different direction with their receiver core.

But will the Bears be interested?

Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

It’s clear Chicago has a need at wide receiver and should be doing everything they can to surround Justin Fields with talent going into his second year. So yeah, they should be if the price is right.

This free agent receiving class is strong with Davante Adams and Chris Godwin leading the way at the top, but both are expect to return to their teams. That leaves guys like Allen Robinson, Mike Williams, Christian Kirk, DJ Chark and now Cooper available.

It will be interesting to see how Ryan Poles attacks this free agency, his first as general manager of the Bears, and if he wants to go out and spend big money. If he does, Cooper could fit in that mold.

Cooper had 865 yards on 68 receptions with eight touchdowns in 15 games played last season but really struggled to find a role in the Cowboys’ offense in the final few games.

Make sure to check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the Monsters of the Midway.

Make sure to check out our Bears forum for the latest on the team.