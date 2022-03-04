Chicago Bears insider reveals potential price for Khalil Mack in a trade

It’s becoming more and more clear that Chicago Bears General Manger Ryan Poles is going to rebuild this roster early in his tenure the way he wants to. So far in his two pressers, Poles has dropped hints about how he wants the roster constructed both on offense and defense.

There also shouldn’t be any shock if Poles does release a few players in the upcoming free agency period here in March. But now, there appears to be buzz surrounding a star player on the Bears defense.

Per Brad Biggs, the buzz around the NFL Scouting Combine this past week has surrounded edge rusher Khalil Mack and his future with the Bears. On Friday, Biggs wrote on Mack in his 10 Bears observations, revealing the rumored price tag for the edge rusher:

The name some folks in town are wondering about is Khalil Mack, the 31-year-old edge rusher who had six sacks in seven games last season before heading to the injured reserve list. What would the market be for Mack? A second-rounder with another late-round pick the teams could haggle over was what an NFC executive suggested at the end of the season. An AFC executive suggested using the Von Miller trade as a template. The Denver Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round picks in 2022. The Broncos also paid down Miller’s contract to make the deal happen, absorbing $9 million of the remaining $9.7 million of his 2021 salary to facilitate the trade.

Mack is one of the best players on this defense but if the Bears can get out of that contract, it would be intriguing for Poles to do so. Plus, Mack missed most of last season with an injury.

For now it’s speculation but usually when Brad Biggs writes something like this, it’s worth paying attention too.

Check out our Chicago Bears forum for the latest on the team!

