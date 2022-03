A big matchup for the Chicago Bulls Friday night as they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, and boy did Derrick Jones Jr lay down the gauntlet in the 3rd quarter.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been posterized by the Bulls’ forward:

DERRICK JONES JR. ON GIANNIS' HEAD 😳 pic.twitter.com/38ZgPE3rtJ — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 5, 2022

Have mercy. That might be the dunk of the year.

