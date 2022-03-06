NFL Free Agency: Former Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky should have ‘big’ market

Going into this offseason the buzz around the NFL was at the quarterback position, specifically with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and even Deshaun Watson in terms of the trade market. But with teams needing someone at the position, the big free-agent buzz is centered around former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

According to several reports, Trubisky will have a market this offseason and multiple teams should be in pursuit of him to be the starting quarterback. The latest from ESPN reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say that Trubisky could get more than $10M per year from a team in free agency:

Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal. That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It’s real. His career reset in Buffalo went very well, and teams that will look to draft a quarterback could sign Trubisky to start this year. A Trubisky pairing with a first-round quarterback such as Malik Willis wouldn’t shock a few teams. The Panthers, Steelers, Commanders, Giants and potential Broncos are believed to be in the mix here.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the Bears signed a one-year deal worth $2.5M with Buffalo last offseason to backup Josh Allen. There he made a connection with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who is now the head coach in New York. That could play a role in his decision as well.

Trubisky should have a market and a year of patience may have paid off in terms of a big deal coming his way.

