Josh Harrison has played better lately for the Chicago White Sox, so what does the future have in store for the infielder?

Second base has been a position where the White Sox have struggled offensively this year. Fans have been clamoring for veteran Josh Harrison to be designated for assignment as he is only hitting .217 with a WAR of 0. However, he has somewhat silenced his critics recently with a .318 batting average this month in June.

This recent stretch begs the question, what should the White Sox do with Harrison?

If I were Rick Hahn, I would keep Harrison and hope that his hot hitting in June can continue for the rest of the season. With Danny Mendick now out for the year with a torn ACL, Harrison’s offensive contributions will be even more necessary given that he will likely be getting a majority of the at-bats.

Josh Harrison saw your tweets. pic.twitter.com/BaG73pZzEv — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 21, 2022

Another option for second base was just added this afternoon in Lenyn Sosa. The White Sox surprisingly promoted the 22-year-old infielder from Double-A Birmingham even though he had yet to reach Triple-A Charlotte. Sosa’s production was hard to be ignored, he was hitting a torrid .331 with 14 home runs in Double-A.

Sosa might not get a ton of playing time right away due to both his youth and Harrison’s presence, but a combination of the two players at second base should help the White Sox offense take off as the weather gets warmer this summer. Sosa getting playing time would be beneficial for his development, as a good showing could cement his position as the starting second basemen next year. Harrison is only signed for this season, so he is likely not a part of the organization’s future plans.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE