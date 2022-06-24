Dalen Terry landed exactly where he wanted with Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry went exactly where he wanted to go

The 2022 NBA Draft took place on Thursday and the Chicago Bulls selected guard Dalen Terry out of Arizona at No. 18 overall.

Terry is a 6’7″ Guard from the University of Arizona and is often referred to as a swiss-army knife type of player. After working out for the Bulls before the draft, Terry knew that Chicago was exactly where he wanted to be.

Sam Smith from NBA.com had the following quote from Terry regarding his thoughts on Chicago.

“I had a really good time there, actually; I really wanted to be there. It’s crazy. I called my agent immediately right after like, ‘Nah, that’s where I need to be.’ It’s great they drafted me. Man, I’m so happy. I feel I fit in perfectly. I’m a lengthy guard and will do anything to win.”

Dalen Terry should fit nicely with the Bulls. His style of play can allow him to fill any need the Bulls have. As a guard that touts a 7-foot wingspan, he will make for an interesting defensive piece alongside specialists like Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

All indicators say the Bulls got a steal with Dalen Terry at 18. His energy and skill set could be incredibly valuable for the Bulls. Many expected the Bulls to draft a front-court player, but it is more likely that the Bulls try to bolster their front-court through trades and/or free agency.

Chicago Wassgooooddd!!!! 😈 — Dalen Terry (@DalenTerry) June 24, 2022

The rest of this offseason should be very interesting for the Chicago Bulls. Free Agency is right around the corner and the Bulls are definitely going to be busy.

