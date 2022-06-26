We take a look at new Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry and his best plays in college while at Arizona

No-look passes, explosive dunks, backdoor passes, alley-oop dishes — get ready to see a bunch of these kinds of highlights for Chicago’s newly acquired 18th-pick, Dalen Terry. Earning the nickname “Showtime”, Terry is a fastbreak maestro that can make the right pass or throw down a fiery dunk to get the stadium rocking.

The Chicago Bulls have potentially found themselves a unique piece for years to come with the 18th pick. In his two years in Arizona, Terry has put together a highlight reel worth watching. There is plenty to be excited about here, as Terry brings an energy to the floor that the Bulls will benefit from.

At just 19 years of age, Dalen Terry already has two strong weapons in his bag. He can be a high-level passer (with a strong knack for the zip backdoor pass to the open man) and he also carries a defensive presence. Standing at 6’7”, Terry knows how to use his length to create stops and deflections (1.2 steals per game last season). He also uses his long frame to look down the floor to find the open cutter with ease.

Coach Billy Donovan will have plenty of options on how to use Terry in his upcoming rookie season. As we have seen with Ayo Dosunmu, Donovan is not afraid to unload the heavy playing time for a young rookie if he is producing on the floor. Let’s take a look at Terry’s best games as an Arizona Wildcat:

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE