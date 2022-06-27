Dalen Terry honors pair of Chicago legends with his jersey number

New Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry picks his jersey number and will pay homage to a few players

The Chicago Bulls held their introductory press conference for 2022 draft pick Dalen Terry on Monday as he met the media for the first time. Terry, the guard out of Arizona, was the Bulls’ only selection in this year’s draft.

Following the press conference, he appeared on the Bulls Talk podcast with K.C. Johnson where Terry was asked about which jersey he would wear in Chicago after having No. 4 at Arizona. But that number is retired by the Bulls in honor of Jerry Sloan who wore it for 10 seasons before it was retired in 1978.

Terry revealed that he’s going to wear No. 25 with a special meaning:

Dalen Terry just stopped by the Bulls Talk podcast and said he picked No. 25 to honor Ben Wilson and Steve Kerr. Terry’s uncle played at Simeon. Kerr played at Arizona. Terry previously wore No. 4. Episode drops tomorrow. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 27, 2022

Part of a long-time tradition at Chicago’s Simeon Career Academy High School, the basketball team’s best player would wear #25 in honor of Benji Wilson. Wilson was a local legend and regarded as one of the best high school players in the country. In 1984, as a senior in high school, Wilson was shot and killed. Simeon has since retired #25 in honor of Wilson. Simeon alums, such as Derrick Rose and Kendrick Nunn, have even donned the number during their NBA careers.

Terry will also be honoring Steve Kerr with his jersey number. Kerr had his #25 jersey retired by the University of Arizona. He also wore the number for five seasons with the Bulls. In those five seasons, Kerr was a huge part of three championship runs and is still top ten in Bulls history for most 3-pointers made.

Dalen Terry wearing No. 25 for the Bulls? 👀 Another Arizona great had the same number and won a few championships. pic.twitter.com/HBgzdwppbU — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) June 27, 2022

Terry will take the court in a Bulls uniform for the first time this summer. The Bulls’ first summer league game is on July 8th against the Dallas Mavericks. Fans can view the full schedule here.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE