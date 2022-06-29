Trending
MESSAGE BOARD
Forum
Bears

Chicago Bears rookie projected by analyst to make 2022 defensive ‘All-Rookie’ squad

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is impressing analysts this offseason.
STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Jaquan Brisker #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions lines up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears rookie safety is turning heads already

The Chicago Bears are going to need young talent on their roster to step up in a big way this year. One rookie is grabbing the attention of the national media as someone who can make a big impact on the Bears. Jaquan Brisker will likely be a week one starter for the Bears at safety.

Brisker was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft at 48th overall. The Penn State product was already impressing new head coach Matt Eberflus during offseason workouts.

Chad Reuter, a draft analyst for the NFL, put Brisker on his projections for the 2022 defensive all-rookie team. Here’s what Reuter had to write about Brisker:

Chicago added Brisker to complement Eddie Jackson at safety, with Brisker primarily thriving in the box while allowing Jackson to excel as a center fielder and over the slot. The former Penn State Nittany Lion can play deep, as well, and cover tight ends adeptly, which should make him a reliable starter as a rookie.

Brisker’s addition will help to solidify the Chicago Bears’ secondary.

Brisker and his Chicago Bears second-round colleague cornerback Kyler Gordon, will improve a secondary that struggled last season at inopportune times last season. I’m thinking about the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers game specifically.

If Brisker is as good in the box as analysts think he will be, then Bears safety Eddie Jackson should be able to focus on his role and be a much better player this year. When Jackson is good, the Bears can get downright scary.

Brisker has had good practices in camps, per multiple reports.

It’s been the highlight of camps so far. I’m excited to watch this new Chicago Bear this season. Let’s hope Brisker can continue to grow on this success and be a force in the Bears secondary come September. The Bears need it.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply