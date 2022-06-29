Chicago Bears rookie projected by analyst to make 2022 defensive ‘All-Rookie’ squad

Chicago Bears rookie safety is turning heads already

The Chicago Bears are going to need young talent on their roster to step up in a big way this year. One rookie is grabbing the attention of the national media as someone who can make a big impact on the Bears. Jaquan Brisker will likely be a week one starter for the Bears at safety.

Brisker was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft at 48th overall. The Penn State product was already impressing new head coach Matt Eberflus during offseason workouts.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of rookie safety Jaquan Brisker: "We're just so thrilled with his talent, with his mental makeup, just the person he is and where he is with his development." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 16, 2022

Chad Reuter, a draft analyst for the NFL, put Brisker on his projections for the 2022 defensive all-rookie team. Here’s what Reuter had to write about Brisker:

Chicago added Brisker to complement Eddie Jackson at safety, with Brisker primarily thriving in the box while allowing Jackson to excel as a center fielder and over the slot. The former Penn State Nittany Lion can play deep, as well, and cover tight ends adeptly, which should make him a reliable starter as a rookie.

Brisker’s addition will help to solidify the Chicago Bears’ secondary.

Brisker and his Chicago Bears second-round colleague cornerback Kyler Gordon, will improve a secondary that struggled last season at inopportune times last season. I’m thinking about the end of the Pittsburgh Steelers game specifically.

If Brisker is as good in the box as analysts think he will be, then Bears safety Eddie Jackson should be able to focus on his role and be a much better player this year. When Jackson is good, the Bears can get downright scary.

Brisker has had good practices in camps, per multiple reports.

Couple quick observations:

-Jaquan Brisker recorded an INT off a tipped pass, Jaylon Johnson also had an INT

-Rookie Braxton Jones still getting reps at 1st team left tackle; Larry Borom remains 1st team right tackle, Teven Jenkins at 2nd team RT — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 14, 2022

Rookie S Jaquan Brisker also had an impressive PBU – breaking on a play in the flat. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 8, 2022

Chicago Bears LB Nicholas Morrow said rookie Kyler Gordon had 2 interceptions on his first day on the job. Rookie Jaquan Brisker forced a fumble in yesterday's and today's practice. Morrow said both players have been doing a good job punching the football. (Via Bears FB Live) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 24, 2022

It’s been the highlight of camps so far. I’m excited to watch this new Chicago Bear this season. Let’s hope Brisker can continue to grow on this success and be a force in the Bears secondary come September. The Bears need it.

